Cedar Rapids woman accused of break-ins at city halls in Joice, Kensett plans to plead guilty

Oct 13, 2021 @ 11:37am

JOICE — A Cedar Rapids woman accused of breaking into the city halls in Joice and Kensett plans to plead guilty.

48-year-old Tomi Clarke was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.

A criminal complaint says the Joice City Hall suffered $4000 in damage due to the break-in there with a crowbar being used to break in, while the Kensett City Hall was also broken into in the same method with a filing cabinet being damaged and about $30 was taken from a petty cash bag.

Clarke had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to be tried on October 27th, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for November 22nd in Worth County District Court.

