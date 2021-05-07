      Weather Alert

Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

May 7, 2021 @ 12:05pm
FILE - In this June 6, 2020 file photo, Jerime Mitchell speaks to the crowd as his wife Bracken holds the microphone during a protest against police brutality at Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An insurance company for the City of Cedar Rapids will pay $8 million to Mitchell, who was paralyzed after police officer Lucas Jones shot him during a 2016 traffic stop. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, File)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids paid $619,000 to defend a white police officer against an excessive force lawsuit brought by a Black man he shot and paralyzed before reaching a landmark $8 million settlement. 

The previously undisclosed legal costs add to the sizable payout in the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell by then-Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones during a traffic stop. 

The city’s insurance company will fund the $8 million settlement, but city taxpayers are on the hook for $500,000 of the legal costs. That’s nearly twice as much as Cedar Rapids will save this year by closing a golf course and 20 times as much as it will spend on a new board to review complaints against officers.

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Mason City woman accused of bilking church out of $274,000
Iowa congressional delegation remarks on Biden’s first 100 days
Clear Lake council approves first reading of ordinance addressing people marking place ahead of time for 4th of July parade
Swaledale man killed in single-vehicle accident in Mitchell County