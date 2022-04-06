Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty in Clear Lake multiple thefts case
Micah Price
CLEAR LAKE — A Cedar Rapids man who is one of three people accused of a number of crimes that took place earlier this year in Clear Lake has pleaded guilty, while one of the other two defendants is scheduled to plead guilty.
37-year-old Micah Price was arrested along with 41-year-old Misty Buckley and 45-year-old Tania Kliven of Clear Lake after being allegedly connected to vehicle burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and credit card fraud that took place during January and February. A criminal complaint stated that a search warrant conducted at a Clear Lake residence found a majority of items tying all the crimes together was located, with the three being involved in constant communication regarding the crimes occurring for financial gain.
Price was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, five counts of credit card fraud, three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Price pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the ongoing criminal conduct charge, with all the other counts being dismissed. Court records show prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison term with five years probation if Price is accepted into the drug court program, but if he’s not accepted, a 25-year prison term will be imposed and not suspended. Price is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24th.
Kliven, who was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a controlled substance, is now scheduled to have a plea change hearing on May 2nd.
Buckley, who is charged with third-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, is scheduled to be tried on June 14th.