Cedar Rapids man enters Alford plea to Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins, charges dropped against co-defendant

JOICE — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into the city halls in Joice and Kensett, while charges have been dropped against a co-defendant for cooperating with prosecutors.

48-year-old Tomi Clarke and 49-year-old Michael Dolezal were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th. A criminal complaint says the Joice City Hall suffered $4000 in damage due to the break-in there with a crowbar being used to break in, while the Kensett City Hall was also broken into in the same method with a filing cabinet being damaged and about $30 was taken from a petty cash bag.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Dolezal has entered an Alford plea to the third-degree burglary count with all other charges being dismissed. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Prosecutors are recommending a five-year suspended sentence in this case, with the sentence being concurrent with his conviction in a Floyd County case where he received a five-year suspended sentence for third-degree burglary after breaking into the Nora Springs City Hall and Public Library on February 17th 2021. Dolezal will be sentenced on October 24th.

Clarke was given a deferred judgment and probation as part of the Nora Springs case. Charges against Clarke in the Worth County case were recently dismissed after prosecutors say she cooperated with the prosecution of Dolezal.

The pair were also sentenced to probation in Mitchell County after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary for a February 17th 2021 incident in Carpenter where they were accused of breaking into a building.