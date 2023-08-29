Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree burglary in Mason City home incident

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids man facing a first-degree burglary charge in Mason City.

22-year-old Keyshawn Lofton is accused of entering a house in the 100 block of 10th Street Southwest on the morning of August 21st and intentionally inflicted bodily injury on one of the home’s two occupants. Lofton then allegedly went into the bedroom of a minor-aged female and attempted to smother her with a pillow, with the victim either being knocked or choked unconscious.

A criminal complaint says Lofton fled the residence and was captured on neighborhood security cameras, and later made admissions about being in the house around the time of the assault.

Lofton has been charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 5th.

Lofon is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $25,000 bond.