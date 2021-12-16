      Weather Alert

CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Over J&J Shot

Dec 16, 2021 @ 2:56pm

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – U.S. health advisers are recommending that most Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Thursday’s recommendation came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available.

Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction – about 16 million – got the J&J option.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with continuous sexual abuse of children pleads guilty
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states, including north-central Iowa
Mason City man now facing federal meth dealing charges
Connect With Us