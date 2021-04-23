      Weather Alert

Carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of teen found in Kossuth County hog barn

Apr 23, 2021 @ 11:02am

SWEA CITY — Officials have determined a northwest Iowa teen who was found unconscious in a hog facility Monday night died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel found 17-year-old Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo of Rockwell City lying unresponsive at a hog facility southwest of Swea City just after 9 p.m. Monday. An autopsy was conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny on Wednesday. The autopsy ruled “the manner of death was an accident and the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Parra Lerdo was assisting with the cleaning of the hog facility the night she died. An investigation found a power washing unit was being operated in the hallway of the building, near where the victim was working. Due to poor ventilation within a small area, Parra Lerdo was overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota woman involved in three-county chase through north-central Iowa headed to prison
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade
Belmond man faces up to life in prison on meth dealing charges
Arraignment date set for Mason City murder suspect
Iowa DOT moving toward bringing back rest stop fundraisers