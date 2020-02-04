Capital improvements, pavilion, union contract all on Mason City council agenda tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to set public hearing dates for the city’s Capital Improvements Plan as well as for the indoor-outdoor Performing Arts Pavilion that’s part of the River City Renaissance project, and also approve a collective bargaining agreement with some of the unionized city employees.
=== The council is being asked to set February 18th as the date of the public hearing for adoption of the Fiscal Years 2021-2025 Capital Improvements Plan. The plan has about $29.8 million worth of projects to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget. About $12.5 million in general obligation bonding is earmarked to various police, fire, development services, transit, museum, airport, cemetery, street, water and sewer projects. Including in the bonding is $8.7 million for the River City Renaissance project, which will be funding with state grants when secured, TIF revenues, local option sales taxes, and developer repayment fees for debt issued and debt service levy in future years.
=== The council is being asked to approve a resolution setting the public hearing date to receive bids and approve plans and specifications for the Performing Arts Pavilion. The project will turn the north entrance of Southbridge Mall into an indoor-outdoor performing arts area. Principal Financial has already secured the naming rights to the pavilion through a generous contribution. The council would approve a winning bid for the project at their March 17th meeting.
=== The council is also being asked to approve a tentative three-year agreement with AFSCME Union Local 1367, which represents employees of the city’s Public Works Department, all professional and non-professional employees of the library, and all groundskeepers of the Cemetery Department. City Administrator Aaron Burnett in a memo to the council says the agreement includes a wage increase of 2.5% in the first year, 2.65% in the second year, and 2.75% in the third year. The agreement has already been ratified by union members.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.