Capital improvement bonds, hosting RAGBRAI in 2020 among Mason City council agenda items tonight
MASON CITY — RAGBRAI and the sale of bonds for capital improvements and the River City Renaissance project are among the agenda items to be discussed tonight by the City Council in Mason City:
== The council is being asked to adopt resolutions accepting bids and directing sale for the general obligation bonds not to exceed $5,905,000, and the taxable general obligation urban renewal bonds not to exceed $6,115,000. The council earlier this year during their budget session approve a five-year capital improvements plan with projects to be funded with the $5.9 million of general obligation bonds. Among the largest items to be covered in capital improvement projects include $1.6 million for water meter replacements and $580,000 for sewer collection system maintenance. The taxable urban renewal bonds will cover the anticipated costs of the River City Renaissance project.
== The council will also consider submitting a letter of interest to host an overnight stop for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in 2020. City Administrator Aaron Burnett in a memo to the council says event planners are currently contacting all communities that have hosted in the past or have the potential to serve as an overnight community in the future. Mason City hosted RAGBRAI in 2014, and Burnett says the thorough organization and commitment of the local committee members and volunteers helped make RAGBRAI a memorable event for bicyclists and guests to the community. Burnett is also recommending that the city partner with Main Street Mason City to serve as the main planning organization if the city is fortunate enough to be considered for an overnight stop.
The City Council meets at 7 o'clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.