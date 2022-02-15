Candy, other items can be passed out at this year’s North Iowa Band Festival parade
MASON CITY — Candy will be making a return to the North Iowa Band Festival parade this year.
After canceling the parade in 2020 for the first time since World War II, the Band Festival Committee moved forward with the celebration in 2021, but as a precautionary measure, entries were asked not to distribute candy or other items. The committee has now decided as part of their preparations for the 2022 event that candy and other items are allowed to be distributed once again.
The 83rd North Iowa Band Festival is scheduled for May 26th through the 30th in downtown Mason City, with the theme “Band Fest on Broadway”.