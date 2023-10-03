Candidates answer questions at Mason City School Board candidate forum (AUDIO)

Listen to the forum via this audio player

MASON CITY — The League of Women Voters of North Iowa Monday night sponsored a candidate forum for seven of the eight candidates running for four seats available on the Mason City School Board. One of the questions asked by an audience member dealt with what candidates would do to promote increased public funding for schools.

Tom Stalker says he’d turn to citizens of the district to help raise funds and also find out why there’s a number of students open-enrolling to other districts. I would look to the citizens of Mason City and do some donations or sponsorships of more stuff maybe. Also, try and recruit new students that are looking to go to school, to stop students from transferring out, find out why they are transferring out.”

Kathleen Easley says she would want a better understanding of the district’s current budget situation. “I would I guess want that answer first. How much more of a budget is needed, and for what? It’s just like all of us have to live within our budgets at home. We’re not like the government, we just can’t go out and start cranking out the dollars when we need dollars. When we have a budget at home, we have to do what we have to do so that we can live.”

Incumbent Katie Koehler says she’s been in the ear of legislators to try to increase state funding. “I go to the capitol, I talk to people, I go to our legislative forums, I travel in a car. If certain elected officials do not want to come here to Mason City, I hop and I go see them. The people who help us with this are our elected officials. They are our people that drive our money, and that’s who we would talk to.”

Jennifer Lee says keeping the student enrollment up would be a key to state funding per pupil. “I think that would be number one looking at increasing enrollment. Student retention, and one of those I would look would be the school boundaries to be reviewed in regards to student that choose maybe to go to Clear Lake or some other school. Review that policy to make sure it’s in our best interest as well as the students and the families. You have to increase the tax base, you have to increase the population, which means you have to work with the city council. You have to increase our numbers.”

Megan Markos says besides retention and recruitment of students, seeing what has worked well in the past for the school board. “I’m a big fan of precedence, so looking back and seeing what the board has done previously, or even looking out to see other districts. You know I love a good precedent, don’t reinvent the wheel. Reaching out and talking to people that came before me I think would be a good first step there.”

Madison Nelson says the schools should be helping the city recruit and retain families in an effort to increase enrollment. “I feel like it’s an Iowan/Midwestern thing to not be boastful but be boastful about what makes our school great so that hopefully we can encourage more families to move here. Also I think there’s some great points in evaluating why open enrollment is happening, not just knowing that it happens but seeing if there’s a real means to figure out why it’s happening.”

Ryan Schupick says he’s question legislators on why they aren’t spending more money on the state’s public schools. “I would just absolutely love the opportunity to put on my fiduciary hat for the Mason City School Board and then go down to Des Moines and shake down the legislator and say ‘hey let’s try to bring some more money back here. We’ve got a budget surplus at the state level’.”

One candidate on the ballot, Constance Dianda, decided not to participate in the forum, but walked in the Mason City High School FEMA Room 40 minutes into the event and sat in the audience. Dianda told KGLO News after the event that she felt it was not in her best interest to participate.