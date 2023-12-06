Canadian Pacific Kansas City “Holiday Train” coming to Mason City Thursday night

MASON CITY — The Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad will be bringing its 25th annual Holiday Train program through north-central Iowa on Thursday.

CPKC spokesman Terry Cunha says the train visits 191 communities across North America over the course of four weeks, spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity. “Guests are able to watch a free, live performance by a talented musician, and all it costs is a donation to your local food bank. All we ask is anyone who comes and participates in these free, live musical performances is to bring a non-perishable food item that is donated to your local food bank and supports those in need during the holiday season.”

Cunha says the festive six-car train has intricate displays inside and out. “It’s a train that’s lit up full of decorations and lights that help bring some excitement to the holiday season for those in attendance, and then one of the train doors slides open and the musical act comes out and they sing some of their hits and also several Christmas carols that those in the audience would definitely know very well.”

Cunha says the Holiday Train’s focus has always been to work with local food banks in the communities they operate in. “Over the course of our 25-year history, we’ve been able to raise over $25-and-a-half million to local food banks and also raise over five million pounds of food, which is extremely important just to help address food insecurity, but more importantly during the holiday seasons just a positive way to give back to the communities in which we operate.”

The Holiday Train will make a stop in Mason City on Thursday night starting at 8:00 PM at the CPKC Depot at 904 South Pennsylvania Avenue. Proceeds from the event will go to help the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City.