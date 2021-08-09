      Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM CDT this evening for Floyd and Butler counties

Canada Reopens Its Border For Vaccinated Visitors

Aug 9, 2021 @ 12:39pm

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) – Canada has lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. T

he reopening on Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020.

The U.S. has closed its border to Canadians for nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21 and that ban also applies to the Mexican border.

The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

For the latest

Trending
Three men charged with starting a riot at Hancock County campground
Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital
Farmers’ Almanac calling for rough winter in Iowa, Midwest
Clear Lake man accused of writing bad checks to buy lottery tickets
Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary
Connect With Us