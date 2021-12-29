Campground electrical issues, fiber ring for Law Enforcement Center among projects looked at by Cerro Gordo County for American Rescue Plan funding
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors during a workshop session earlier this week looked at a couple of different projects the county might be able to use funding via the American Rescue Plan.
The county’s Conservation Board has been looking at making improvements to the electrical systems at the county’s campgrounds. Executive director Mike Webb says they’ve been having issues in recent years with the electrical services for campers at Linn Grove, Ingebretson and Wilkinson parks. “Right now we have 30 amp service at our campgrounds. 90% of the campers anymore are 50 amp campers, and on hot summer days, we do have some issues with blown fuses and circuits and stuff like that. We had an engineer give us an estimate to upgrade all three campgrounds to the 50 amp service.”
The estimate to improve service to the 66 sites at Linn Grove is estimated at $289,500, Wilkinson’s 42 sites at $165,000, and Ingebretson’s 23 sites at $115,000. It was suggested by the supervisors that ARP funds be used to do the improvements at Linn Grove and then budget county funds over the next few years to address the electrical service at the other two campgrounds.
Another project addresses a public safety issue with the dispatcher center at the county’s Law Enforcement Center. IT Director Ken Bahls says the creation of a fiber ring would add resiliency in the event of a major outage impacting the LEC. “Basically that lets them stay up if a line gets cut, which has happened twice this year. It’s very unusual, it hasn’t happened that much before, but circumstances there were two cuts in the fiber and there was interruption of up to 12 and 24-hour service.”
Bahls says the project, if approved by the supervisors, could be done next spring. “The approximate cost is about $42,000 for that. That’s not budgeted for this year, so if the ARP was, it sounds like that will be in line with the description of that, that would be great, we could actually start that in April.”
The supervisors early next year will further address what projects will be earmarked for American Rescue Plan funding.