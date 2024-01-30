Campbell says he’ll run against incumbent Brown for Iowa Senate 30 GOP nomination

MASON CITY — The Mason City Republican who lost a bid for a seat in the Iowa House in 2022 says he’s now challenging the Republican incumbent in Iowa Senate District 30.

Doug Campbell lost the House District 59 race to incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman of Mason City by a 739 vote margin in 2022. The retired pharmacist and 45-year resident of Mason City says one of the main reasons he’s running against Senator Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar is the eminent domain issue surrounding carbon capture pipelines.

Campbell in a written statement says Brown has chosen to protect his caucus rather than his constituents and their private property rights. Campbell says Brown is not bringing any eminent domain legislation to the Senate this year. Brown has served in the Senate since 2017.

The two would face off in the Republican primary on June 4th.

Senate District 30 includes all of Cerro Gordo, Worth and Mitchell counties as well as the northwestern corner of Floyd County that includes Nora Springs and Rockford.