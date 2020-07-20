Cambrex Charles City gets financial assistance from IEDA
CHARLES CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors on Friday approved financial assistance and tax breaks to a Charles City pharmaceutical company.
Cambrex in Charles City is expanding its manufacturing capacity with a $48 million capital investment. The company is expected to create 32 incented jobs at a qualifying wage of $17.81 per hour.
Cambrex supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of ADHD, smoking cessation, oncology, Crohn’s disease and others.
The board awarded the project $250,000 in direct financial assistance as well as tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.