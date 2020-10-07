California man jailed after two-vehicle accident injures three northeast of Mason City
MASON CITY — A California man has been jailed after a two-vehicle accident in rural Mason City on Tuesday night.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were dispatched to the intersection of County Roads B-20 and S-56 between Mason City and Plymouth for an accident with injuries.
29-year-old Lucas Dahl of Mason City was westbound when his vehicle was struck broadside by a vehicle traveling northbound being driven by 25-year-old Garrett Pendergast of Fowler California. Pendergast allegedly was illegally passing another vehicle within 100 feet of the intersection when he struck Dahl’s vehicle.
Dahl and a passenger in his vehicle, 25-year-old Ileyah Mays, as well as a passenger in Pendergast’s vehicle, 38-year-old Tracy Allen, were all taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for minor injuries.
Pendergast was later charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs as well as illegally passing another vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Department says the accident is still under investigation and further charges are possible.