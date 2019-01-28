California man gets 10 years in prison for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County area

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a California man arrested for drug dealing in north-central Iowa.

31-year-old Dakota Sanders of San Andreas California was one of five men arrested in the fall of 2017 on federal meth dealing crimes. Sanders and 58-year-old Christopher Funk, also of San Andreas, were accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth or 50 grams or more of pure meth.

Traffic stops and a search warrant as part of the investigation yielded three pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana, with the drugs having an estimated street value of $65,000.

Sanders entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute meth in US District Court in Cedar Rapids and recently received a ten year prison sentence to be followed by five years of supervised release.