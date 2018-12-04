California man charged with sexual exploitation in case investigated by Mason City police

CEDAR RAPIDS — A California man is facing a federal sexual exploitation of a child charge in a case that possibly involved a north-central Iowa minor.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says an indictment alleges that 21-year-old David Vogelpohl of Vista California persuaded, induced and enticed a minor under the age of 18 years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions between August and October of this year.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office states that the Mason City Police Department was among the agencies that assisted in the investigation, but when asked for clarification on whether the minor is from the Mason City area, an office spokesman told KGLO News that the location of the minor was not included in any publicly available information at this time.

If convicted, Vogelpohl faces between 15 and 30 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release following any prison term. Vogelpohl is being held without bond. His next appearance in court is scheduled for February 4th.

Besides Mason City police, also assisting the US Attorney’s Office in the investigation were the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, North Platte Nebraska Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.