California man arrested in Hampton on sex offender charges
HAMPTON — An accused sex offender from California was arrested in Franklin County on Thursday by federal officials.
85-year-old Nhin Tat Ho was wanted by the San Gabriel Police Department in Los Angeles County California on felony charges of child molestation. Ho was named in a 17-count complaint filed in April 2019 that accused him of child molestation against multiple victims dating back to 1987.
On Thursday morning, members of the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force observed Ho exiting a residence in Hampton and took him into custody without incident. Ho was transported to the Linn County Jail where he awaits extradition back to California.