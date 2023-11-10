Cabbage Patch Kids And The Fisher-Price Corn Popper Are Added To The Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

It joins baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys in the class of 2023, announced Friday.

The Fisher-Price push toy was voted in by fans as part of the Toy Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF toys were chosen in the usual way, with input from a panel of national experts.

Each year, the Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes a group of toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed long-lasting popularity.