Butler County woman involved in three-vehicle fatal accident in south-central Iowa
KNOXVILLE — A Butler County woman was involved in a three-vehicle fatality accident over the weekend in south-central Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Jonathan Slover of Burlington was northbound on State Highway 14 north of Knoxville and had stopped and was waiting to turn west into a driveway. A car driven by 27-year-old Alli Souhrada of Allison was also northbound on 14 and rear ended the Slover vehicle.
A motorcycle driven by 74-year-old Lloyd Hedrick of Indianola was southbound on the highway and rapidly de-accelerated but was not able to avoid striking the Souhrada vehicle.
Hedrick and a passenger on the motorcycle, 50-year-old Lisa Wilmes of Indianola, both died from injuries sustained in the accident, which remains under investigation.