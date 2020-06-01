Butler County sees first death from COVID-19
ALLISON — Butler County has reported our listening area’s third death due to COVID-19. A statement from the Butler County Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the first death in the county due to coronavirus. The individual was a 61-80 year old. Previous deaths in our listening area were reported in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties.
25 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area over the weekend, with 21 of those new cases in Wright County, two in Cerro Gordo, and single cases in Butler, Franklin and Kossuth, with one case being subtracted from Mitchell County’s total. That brings the total number of cases in our listening area to 299. 13 more local cases recovered for a total of 99.
State health officials say two more people died with COVID-19, so the state has had 533 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,488 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 245 since Saturday. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista.