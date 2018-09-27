Butler County receives state disaster proclamation after storms earlier this month

ALLISON — Governor Kim Reynolds has added Butler County to six other north-central Iowa counties that were impacted by storms and flooding earlier this month.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

Because of the governor’s action, low income Butler County residents and the 14 counties that received the designation last week may qualify for state grants of up to five-thousand dollars, to help cover the costs of repairing their homes and replacing ruined food and clothes. The grant money also may be used to cover the costs of temporary housing and the repair or replacement of damaged vehicles.

The other north-central Iowa counties that received a similar disaster proclamation for storms and flooding that started on September 19th are Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

Grant applications and instructions are available through the Iowa Department of Human Services website