Butler County man faces up to ten years in prison after guilty plea to federal gun charge

Sep 30, 2020 @ 10:58am

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Clarksville man faces up to decade in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.

35-year-old Michael Limkemann pleaded guilty last week to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and user of controlled substances. He previously was convicted of felony drug and weapons crimes which made it illegal for him to possess a gun.

Limkemann admitted during a plea hearing that sometime either in May or September of last year that he had given a .22 caliber rifle to another drug user and that he possessed the weapon while being a user of methamphetamine and marijuana.

When sentenced, Limkemann faces up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not more than three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

