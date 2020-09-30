Butler County man faces up to ten years in prison after guilty plea to federal gun charge
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Clarksville man faces up to decade in prison after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.
35-year-old Michael Limkemann pleaded guilty last week to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and user of controlled substances. He previously was convicted of felony drug and weapons crimes which made it illegal for him to possess a gun.
Limkemann admitted during a plea hearing that sometime either in May or September of last year that he had given a .22 caliber rifle to another drug user and that he possessed the weapon while being a user of methamphetamine and marijuana.
When sentenced, Limkemann faces up to ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not more than three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.