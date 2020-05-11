Butler County Fair cancels all non-youth activities
ALLISON — The Butler County Fair has decided to cancel all non-youth related activities for this year’s fair.
A letter published by the fair board today states they recently met with local public health officials about the upcoming fair, and based on the declaration of not allowing gatherings of more than 10 people at fairs and festivals, the board made the decision to cancel all non-youth related activities. That includes all grandstand events, the carnival, commercial exhibits, food vendors and on grounds free entertainment.
The letter says should declarations be adjusted in the near future to allow for slightly larger gatherings, it’s their intent to try to provide an adapted schedule that would still allow all the 4-H and FFA youth in Butler County an opportunity to showcase their static exhibits and livestock projects in a safe environment for all. Any potential 4-H and FFA youth activities would need to be conducted in compliance with state and local public health declarations in effect at that time.
The board says they are disappointed to cancel the events and they ask for everyone’s patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.