Businessman, philanthropist John Pappajohn, who grew up in Mason City, has died

MASON CITY — John Pappajohn, who grew up in Mason City and later donated millions to Iowa’s three public universities and was considered one of the country’s most successful venture capitalists has died at the age of 94.

John Pappajohn was born in Greece and was nine months old when his family settled in Mason City. After graduating from Mason City’s high school, he earned a business degree from the University of Iowa. Pappajohn founded an insurance company, became a financial consultant and then created a venture capital fund.

In 1996, Pappajohn donated $35 million to set up entrepreneurial centers at the three state universities and the community college in his hometown of Mason City. Pappajohn and his wife, Mary, were among the world’s leading collectors of modern art. The Pappajohn Sculpture Garden in downtown Des Moines features two dozen of the outdoor sculptures the couple owned. John Pappajohn also served on the museum board for the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Pappajohn died Saturday at a vacation home in Florida. His wife, Mary, died in March of last year at the age of 88.