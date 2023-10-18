Burn bans lifted in north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — All the counties in north-central Iowa that had burn bans in effect have been lifted over the past week after recent rainfall.

Cerro Gordo County’s burn ban went into effect on September 7th, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office lifted the ban at 2 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon. Other burn bans have been lifted in Worth, Hancock, Floyd, Wright and Butler counties in our immediate listening area.

There are still seven active burn bans in the state as of noon today – Hardin in central Iowa, as well as the west-central Iowa counties of Greene, Carroll, Audubon, Crawford, Harrison and Woodbury.