KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Burn bans lifted in north-central Iowa

October 18, 2023 11:29AM CDT
Share
Burn bans lifted in north-central Iowa
State Fire Marshal’s Office map of burn bans on October 18, 2023

MASON CITY — All the counties in north-central Iowa that had burn bans in effect have been lifted over the past week after recent rainfall.

Cerro Gordo County’s burn ban went into effect on September 7th, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office lifted the ban at 2 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon. Other burn bans have been lifted in Worth, Hancock, Floyd, Wright and Butler counties in our immediate listening area.

There are still seven active burn bans in the state as of noon today – Hardin in central Iowa, as well as the west-central Iowa counties of Greene, Carroll, Audubon, Crawford, Harrison and Woodbury.

For the latest

Trending

1

Showing no remorse, Gilmore sentenced to 50 years for brutal murder of Mason City woman
2

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
3

Mason City man arrested on attempted murder charge in southwest Iowa now charged with kidnapping
4

Mason City woman pleads guilty to meth delivery charges
5

Mason City woman arrested on drug distribution charges