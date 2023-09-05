KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Burn bans in Worth, Hancock counties

September 5, 2023 11:34AM CDT
(Iowa Department of Public Safety map)

NORTHWOOD — Burn bans are now in effect in two north-central Iowa counties. The State Fire Marshal’s Office approved burning bans to start in Hancock County earlier this morning and at noon in Worth County.

In each instance, the Fire Marshal finds that conditions in those counties are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property. The burn bans will be in effect until such conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exist.

Three other counties in the state have burn bans in effect. Those are Buchanan and Delaware counties in eastern Iowa and Greene County in central Iowa. 

