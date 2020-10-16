Burn bans in place in Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago counties
CHARLES CITY — Burning bans are now in effect in three north-central Iowa counties. Bans are in place in Floyd, Hancock and Winnebago counties.
With those bans in place, no person shall engage in open burning since conditions are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.
In Floyd County, residents are able to request a special permit for a needed or necessary controlled burn from their local fire department.
Within the city of Charles City, recreational and cooking fires are allowed. Recreational fires must be contained in a pit that includes a wire mesh surround with a lid to protect from embers leaving the fire pit.