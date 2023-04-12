KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Burn bans in effect for Floyd, Butler counties

April 12, 2023 12:13PM CDT
Burn ban map as of April 12th from the State Fire Marshal’s Office website

CHARLES CITY — With Red Flag Warnings in effect today for our listening area, two north-central Iowa counties have burn bans in effect.

Floyd and Butler counties asked for those declarations on Tuesday, which were granted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The State Fire Marshall in each declaration finds that conditions in those counties are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property and shall not take place until further notice.

14 active burn bans are in effect in the state, with the other counties being Adair, Clinton, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Linn, Montgomery, Muscatine, Page, Pottawattamie and Scott. 

