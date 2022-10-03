Burn ban in effect in Hancock County

GARNER — A burn ban is in effect in Hancock County.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says they received a request from Hancock County to issue a prohibition of open burning in the county, and upon investigation, the office finds that conditions are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.

The burn ban went into effect on Saturday until Hancock County officials notify the State Fire Marshal that such conditions no longer exist. Hancock County is the only county in north-central Iowa currently with a burn ban.

Eight other counties in northwest Iowa currently have burn bans in effect.