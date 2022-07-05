      Weather Alert

Buffalo Center man dead after single-vehicle crash

Jul 5, 2022 @ 5:30am

BUFFALO CENTER — A Buffalo Center man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-38 at about 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon as 42-year-old Troy Vaudt was traveling north on R–20 when he failed to negotiate a curve to go west. The back end of his vehicle began to come around and lost control, with the unit rolling before coming to rest on top of the driver.

Vaudt was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

