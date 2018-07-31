Buffalo Center man accused of breaking into house, strangling woman

BUFFALO CENTER — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Buffalo Center man accused of breaking into a Rake woman’s home and strangling her.

Authorities say 36-year-old Dustin Olson on July 12th was able to break into the woman’s house through a garage door. He later allegedly strangled the woman, threw her on the couch and pulled out her hair.

Olson has been charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by strangulation. Olson’s arraignment is scheduled for August 14th.

If convicted of first-degree burglary he’d face up to ten years in prison.

Online court records show Olson was also cited for contempt as part of the case by resisting an order or process of the magistrate court with Judge Douglas Krull sentencing him to three days in jail and one year probation.