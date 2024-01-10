Budget workshop set for Friday for Clear Lake City Council

CLEAR LAKE — The budget process begins later this week for the City of Clear Lake.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says the council will meet with department heads in a workshop session that will last most of the day on Friday. “What are the needs of each of the department heads, so we look at those needs, evaluate them, how much will we have available to spend in each of those departments. Some of the preliminary work has all been done by finance director Jacob Widman and city administrator Scott Flory prior to this, so that we, at least I am and I do believe the other council members will be too, looking forward to that discussion, because it’s planning for the next fiscal year which would be Fiscal Year ‘25.”

The council during their meeting last week heard the latest property valuation report which showed the actual valuation of properties in Clear Lake increased from $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. Crabb says that 24% growth will help the city in dealing with next year’s budget. “You know a good portion of that will offset the rollback that has been put in recently by our state legislature. That will be picked up, and that’s really fortunate that we did have that growth. Compared to last year’s growth of 11%, 24% is a significant increase, and we’re very pleased with that, and that’s what we will have to work with.”

