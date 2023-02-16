KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Bruce Willis Has Frontotemporal Dementia, Condition Worsens

February 16, 2023 2:32PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) – Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities.

The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

 

