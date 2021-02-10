      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through mid-morning Thursday for the entire listening area.

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Feb 10, 2021 @ 12:45pm

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of burglary, trying to run over people with his car pleads guilty
Reciting Pledge of Allegiance would be required to start school day
Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week
Despite active number of COVID cases going down, CG Public Health director says now is not the time to let your guard down