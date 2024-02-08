Brown says he’s running for re-election to Iowa Senate District 30 seat

DES MOINES — State Senator Waylon Brown has announced he’s running for another term.

The Republican from Osage is the Senate Majority Whip, chairman of the Commerce Committee and also serves on the Administrative Rules Review, Health and Human Services, Transportation, State Government, and Ways and Means committees. Brown owns a construction company and farms in Worth and Mitchell counties.

Mason City retired pharmacist Doug Campbell announced last week that he was running against Brown for the GOP nomination for Senate District 30, which includes all of Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell counties, as well as the northwestern corner of Floyd County including the towns of Nora Springs and Rockford.