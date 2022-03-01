Brown announces re-election bid for Iowa Senate
OSAGE — State Senator Waylon Brown has announced his bid for re-election.
The Republican from Osage says in a written statement that he has proudly supported important legislative priorities in the last six years. Brown currently serves as an assistant majority leader in the Senate, as well as serves as the chair of the Transportation Standing Committee and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.
With redistricting, Brown’s new senate district would include all of Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties as well as a portion of Floyd County.
Last week, Whitney Mixdorf of Clear Lake announced she was running for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 30.