Britt teen charged with sexual abuse

December 7, 2022 11:20AM CST
BRITT — A Britt teen has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, as well as two counts of soliciting a child for a sexual act, a Class D felony.

Criminal complaints accused Beard of having sex with a girl between the ages of 11 and 12 on August 20th and September 1st at a residence in Britt. Britt police served a warrant to Beard on Monday and took him into custody.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 15th. If convicted of all four charges, Beard would face up to 60 years in prison.

