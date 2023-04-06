Britt murder suspect to undergo competency tests

GARNER — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Titonka man accused of murdering a Ventura woman in Britt in March.

56-year-old Monte Eckels is accused of stabbing Leallen Bergman while inside a residence at 275 4th Street Southeast in Britt on the night of March 4th. Bergman died as a result of the attack.

Eckels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Eckels was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, but a hearing was held in Hancock County District Court after Eckels’ attorney had filed a motion last week that after meeting with Eckels several times that he had exhibited signs of a mental health disorder that would prevent him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his own defense.

District Judge Christopher Foy ordered that Eckels undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale as soon as possible.