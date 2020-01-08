Britt man sentenced to 30 years on sexual abuse charges
BRITT — A Britt man who originally faced 12 sexual abuse-related counts has received a 30-year prison sentence after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
73-year-old Paul Dewitt was charged last August with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and six counts of incest. He was accused of sexually abusing a female victim six times between July and December of last year. Court documents state that Dewitt admitted to authorities to committing the sexual acts.
As part of a plea agreement, Dewitt entered an Alford plea to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. An Alford plea means the defendant is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Dewitt was sentenced on Tuesday to ten years in prison on each of the three charges, with the sentences to be served consecutively. He was also fined $3000.