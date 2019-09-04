Britt man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
MANLY — A Britt man accused of sexual abuse has pleaded not guilty.
21-year-old Devonta Hinton is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the early morning hours of July 30th. Manly police say in a criminal complaint that an officer saw video evidence of a sexual act on a cell phone that the girl owned. Police say that Hinton told them they were both high on marijuana at the time and that it was not the first time they had gotten together to have sex. An officer says the girl admitted that she and Hinton had sex a few days earlier.
Hinton has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Hinton pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on December 11th.