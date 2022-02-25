Britt man pleads not guilty to Mason City, Clear Lake convenience store robberies
MASON CITY — A Britt man charged with robbing four convenience stores in Cerro Gordo County during the month of January has pleaded not guilty.
23-year-old Houston Conway has been charged with Class C second-degree robbery charges in the robberies of the YesWay at 1224 North Federal in Mason City on January 6th, the Casey’s General Stores at 202 US Highway 18 East in Clear Lake and at 813 North Federal in Mason City on January 23rd, and the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast on January 26th. Conway was also charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony.
Written pleas of not guilty were filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Thursday. His trial is scheduled to start on April 5th. If convicted of all five charges, he would face up to 65 years in prison.
An accomplice in the Casey’s in Clear Lake robbery, 25-year-old Alexa Cockrell also of Britt, is also facing a second-degree robbery charge. Court records at this time do not indicate an arraignment date.
Conway remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond, while Cockrell is being held on $10,300 cash-only bond.