Britt man pleads not guilty to child endangerment charges

BRITT — A Britt man has pleaded not guilty to mistreatment of a child.

Britt police accused 37-year-old Kasper Macpherson of physically assaulting a boy under the age of 14 in early May. A criminal complaint says Macpherson while in front of at least 20 people who were at his home at the time poked the boy in the chest, with the child repeatedly asking Macpherson to stop and not hurt him. The boy was later taken to the emergency room with a broken right arm.

The complaint says 44-year-old Jennifer Hampton-Hacker would not answer any questions about the boy’s condition and had the boy respond with what appeared to be coached answers.

Macpherson has been charged with neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Hancock County District Court, with his trial being scheduled for July 10th.

Hampton-Hacker has been charged with one count neglect of a dependent person. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 25th.