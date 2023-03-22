Britt man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

BRITT — A Britt man accused of sexual abuse and the illegal distribution of vape cartridges to minors has pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged in early December with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, as well as two counts of soliciting a child for a sexual act, a Class D felony. Criminal complaints accused Beard of having sex with a girl between the ages of 11 and 12 on August 20th and September 1st at a residence in Britt.

A separate criminal complaint filed two weeks later in Hancock County District Court states that an officer was notified on November 21st about a juvenile having vapes on school grounds, with one containing THC. On November 28th, Britt police received another call from the school about another juvenile vaping on school grounds. Police say they interviewed the juvenile who said Beard had provided the vape cartridges, and text messages from Beard’s phone also provided evidence that he was allegedly distributing the cartridges to minors.

Beard was charged with two counts of drug distribution to a minor, each charge a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Beard filed a written plea of guilty on Tuesday to one count of second-degree sexual abuse as well as one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence on the sexual abuse charge when Beard is sentenced on May 16th in Hancock County District Court.