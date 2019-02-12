Britt man pleads guilty to sexual abuse related charges

BRITT — A Britt man charged with 28 sexual abuse-related counts has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to four of the charges.

39-year-old Jeromie Holland was charged in November with 14 counts of second-degree sexual assault and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Holland is accused of sexually assaulting a female child 14 times between May 7th and November 2nd of last year. Britt police also say that Holland confessed in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl as well as sexually assaulting two other girls under the age of 12 when Holland was between 16 and 17 years old.

Holland’s trial was scheduled to start on February 20th, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts in Hancock County District Court on Friday.

Holland will face up to 60 years in prison when sentenced on April 8th.