Britt man guilty of sexual abuse allegedly violates terms of probation
MASON CITY — A Britt man who received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty to sexual abuse is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his probation.
23-year-old Devonta Hinton was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the early morning hours of July 30th of 2019. Manly police said that an officer saw video evidence of a sexual act on a cell phone that the girl owned.
Hinton pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse last April and was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to three years probation and placed in the Beje Clark Residential Center in Mason City.
Court records show that the Department of Correctional Services filed a violation report in Worth County District Court on Friday, alleging that Hinton violated rules of the facility numerous times since January.
A probation revocation hearing has been scheduled for June 21st in Worth County District Court. Hinton has been taken into custody and was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday morning on $10,000 cash-only bond.