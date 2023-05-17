Britt man given deferred judgment, probation on sexual abuse, drug charges

BRITT — A Britt man accused of sexual abuse and the illegal distribution of vape cartridges to minors has been given a deferred judgment and probation.

18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged with two counts of seond-degree sexual abuse and two counts of soliciting a child for a sexual act after being accused of having sex with a girl between the ages of 11 and 12 in August and September of last year.

A separate criminal complaint charged Beard with distributing vaping cartridges on school grounds in Britt during the month of November, with at least one containing THC.

As part of a plea agreement, Beard pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years.

District Judge Christopher Foy issued the deferred judgment decision on Tuesday during a sentencing hearing in Hancock County District Court, placing Beard on five years probation on the sexual abuse charge and one year probation on the drug charge.