Britt man charged with sexual assault, lascivious acts pleads not guilty

BRITT — A Britt man charged with 28 sexual abuse-related counts has pleaded not guilty.

39-year-old Jeromie Holland was charged in November with 14 counts of second-degree sexual assault and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Holland is accused of sexually assaulting a female child 14 times between May 7th and November 2nd of last year. Britt police also say that Holland confessed in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl as well as sexually assaulting two other girls under the age of 12 when Holland was between 16 and 17 years old.

Holland was scheduled to be in Hancock County District Court on Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt scheduled his trial for February 20th.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, with each charge if convicted carrying a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class C felony, with each charge if convicted carrying a sentence of up to 10 years.